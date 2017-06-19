David Tennant and John Barrowman had a Doctor Who reunion and the photos could not be better
The pair posed with Catherine Tate, Carole Barrowman and a multitude of die-hard fans at Awesome Con
Former Doctor Who stars David Tennant and John Barrowman stopped by Awesome Con – Washington DC’s version of Comic Con – last weekend, and some amazing pictures from their reunion have surfaced on social media.
The pair have a history of wowing crowds at fan conventions, and this was no exception. Over the course of the weekend they struck some powerful poses with fans, Catherine Tate and Barrowman’s sister Carole to name just a few.
There's a lot of love going on right there.
We're not quite sure how this particular photo came about...
But it's safe to say, Barrowman, Tennant and Tate had a LOT of fun:
There was lots of love to go around...
There were even some sonic screwdrivers involved...
Barrowman played Captain Jack Harkness in Torchwood and on Doctor Who, occasional companion to Tennant's tenth Doctor, between 2005-2010, and the pair have kept a bromance alive in the years since.
Here's hoping they make an appearance together on these shores in the near future.