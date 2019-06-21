Who is Father Brown’s Emer Kenny?
Before moving to the Cotswold village of Kembleford, Emer was a resident of Albert Square
If you’re a fan of BBC1 period detective drama Father Brown, you’ll already know Emer Kenny. She plays the Honourable Penelope “Bunty” Windermere.
But where else have you seen Kenny before? And did you know she’s also turned her hand to writing? And is married to a fellow TV star?
Here’s all you need to know about Emer Kenny…
Father Brown
Kenny plays wayward aristocrat Bunty who, as the actor herself puts it, “drives Jags and solves crimes”.
Turns out that’s not all she does…
EastEnders and E20
Kenny’s big break came on EastEnders, where she played rebellious teenager Zsa Zsa Carter, a character who Kenny herself had helped create as part of a BBC young writers’ workshop. Zsa Zsa had a further life in the soap’s online spin-off E20 while Kenny continued as a writer, penning episodes of EastEnders itself.
Comedy
More recently, Kenny has turned her hand to comedy, with roles in BBC3 shows Pramface, Badults and Siblings, and, in a return to her ecclesiastical roots – sort of – she starred as a vicar’s daughter-turned-minion of the undead in British film Lesbian Vampire Killers. What would Father Brown think?
This article was originally published in January 2018