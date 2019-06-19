Neighbours stars didn’t want Paul and Terese to get together – but fans changed their minds

Neighbours power couple Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) are one step closer to tying the knot on Friday 21st June when Terese spontaneously proposes to her partner.

Fans will have to wait to see how Paul responds to her popping the question, and whether he can forgive the recent revelations about her past with old flame Vance Abernathy, but the actors themselves have revealed they initially told producers not to pair off their alter egos after years of ‘Will they? Won’t they?’ sexual tension.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com recently while filming a new storyline in London set to feature a guest appearance by Denise Van Outen, Elmaloglou admitted she and her co-star preferred the thrill of the chase… “A few years ago, Stefan and I told the producers we didn’t want Paul and Terese to settle down together – because what happens then? For so long we were really against it, then last year our producer Jason Herbison did some audience research and it seemed fans were really ready for it.

“He explained there’s only so much time we can drag it out, so while we were initially reluctant we kind of agreed. You could see on social media this is what the fans wanted after all this time. But we knew it wasn’t going to be an easy road.”

Dennis echoes Elmaloglou’s fears that the dynamic partnership would run out of steam if they became a proper couple. “It’s true we didn’t want it at first, but we are happy now they are because they’re carrying out the request we had – that it is never plain sailing and we have that friction all the time. There is still drama between them.

“Some people love each other but are damaging for each other, but Paul and Terese seem to work through the damage. That’s why I think they belong together. Terese is Paul’s conscience, his best friend. But they are horrible to each other at times!”

The duo have had an obvious spark since Terese arrived in 2013 and started working alongside the semi-reformed bad boy at Lassiters, and their attraction and undeniable chemistry has crackled along even while both characters had romances with other people.

Earlier this year, they ended up drawn back together after Paul’s sweet romance with old friend Jane Harris (Annie Jones) hit the skids when she realised he still carried a torch for Terese, who’s other most recent significant romance was with Paul’s son Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano).

“I’ve been blessed with the men in Terese’s life,” laughed Elmaloglou. “Tim was lovely and I had so much fun with Damien Richardson who plays Gary Canning, who Terese almost married. I do miss Terese and Gary as a couple but I’d choose Paul as ‘the one’ for her as it’s been so ongoing. This is their time to be together, although I can’t imagine it’s going to be a fairy tale. Nobody really wants a happy ending…!”

