Speaking today, the former Big Breakfast host and Strictly Come Dancing runner-up said: “I am thrilled to be joining the cast of one the world’s most iconic shows, Neighbours. To be asked is a privilege and I am very excited to get to work on a really fun storyline first in London and then heading over to Melbourne. I can't say too much just yet but my character Prue is heading to Ramsay Street to stir things up and I can't wait!”

For the UK-set scenes, Van Outen will be also be joined by Good Morning Britain's showbiz presenter Richard Arnold, who - in a one-episode cameo - will portray Graham, a man who exerts an unhealthy influence over Prue. "I always knew my career would hit a ‘dead end’ eventually, but I never dreamed it would do so in such spectacular fashion joining the cast of Neighbours, home to the most famous cul-de-sac in television. G’Day Britain!” the GMB stalwart commented.

Of his experience in London and the upcoming plotline, Stefan Dennis teased: “We love the Brits and being in this incredible city. Getting the chance to work with Denise and Richard is a real treat."

More like this

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.