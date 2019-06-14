22 EastEnders summer 2019 storylines revealed in new trailer

EastEnders released a brand new trailer on Thursday 6th June teasing some of the most sizzling stories set to steam up the screens for summer 2019.

Advertisement

Debuting on the soap’s official social network platforms, the clip gave fans a first look at a range of tantalising treats, including two much-anticipated new arrivals played by a couple of genuine casting coups.

In fact, there’s so much action glimpsed in the fast-paced clip we’ve picked out the most eyebrow-raising moments for full analysis and speculation – watch the trailer above before we dive right in…

Ben and Callum are ON

Callum and Whitney’s wedding is happening

Ben is attacked

Walford Pride looks HILARIOUS

Keanu is in BIG danger

Is Louise’s baby ok?

Phil is in for a shock

lusty late-night hook-up in the park wasn’t a one-off as we see Ben give Highway a tender kiss on the cheek in broad daylight – but Callum is still in the closet as a row between the boys suggests he’s still intent on marrying Whitney. Talking of which… Bianca Jackson’s return timed to coincide with the nuptials. the Prince Albert and Walford’s first Pride festival which promises to be a joyous riot of fun, colour and inclusivity. Even Ted Murray and Big Mo are getting involved. back on as she admits she’s still carrying his baby, but as the couple hold hands at her scan they look worried. Is everything okay with the kid?

Mr Mitchell suspiciously looks at his laptop with Sharon nervously hovering behind him. Another scene shows him toasting “family, old… and new!” so we assume Sharon’s told him she’s pregnant, but has he rumbled her fling with Keanu and possibility he’s got his wife AND daughter up the duff?

Sharon v Karen – the rematch

Stuart wants his dad dead

Rainie and baby Abi are homeless

Jack’s going to prison

Bobby’s back and Max isn’t happy

Linda’s had bad news

Keegan is drawn back into gang warfare

Adrian Edmondson gets a drink in the face from Jean

Honey busts Adam and Habiba?

Tug of love for Robbie

Ruby’s furious with Jay

Shirley and Phil reunited

Mel has gone AWOL

Happy birthday, Bailey!

Has Stacey run away?

Jonno , evil estranged dad of the Highway brothers who are none too pleased to see him. In fact, Stuart threatens to kill his poisonous parent, with Jonno hissing to his son: “You haven’t got the nerve…” Hasn’t he? niece’s rapists ? Or has some other secret crime from the past caught up with him? recast Bobby Beale , having served his time for murdering big sister Lucy Beale. But Max was the one who took the blame for the murder as the Beales and Mitchells conspired to frame him before Bobby finally confessed. Max chases him through the Square and bears down on the cowering teen him at No.45 – he’s got revenge in mind… comedy legend Ade as Daniel, a new love interest for Jean Slater, but the romance doesn’t get off to the best start as the pair are seen clashing in hospital as Jean continues her cancer treatment and she chucks a drink in his face. having an affair with the smitten Ahmed sister. But will manipulative Adam talk his way out of it? Nita Mistry is back on screen soon and the trailer suggests a tug of love between the estranged couple over access to their son Sami, currently visiting Walford with his dad. Why does Nita hotfoot it from India back to London? Does Robbie refuse to let him go? Dinah die , it looks as though happier times lie ahead for Bailey Baker. And it’s great to see that EastEnders will capitalising on Keah-Leah Fernandes’s win at last Saturday’s British Soap Awards Stacey , who we know is set to exit thanks to a pregnant Lacey Turner’s maternity leave? And might she have snatched Arthur as her and Kush’s custody fight gets increasingly fraught?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers