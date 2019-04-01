Concerned his niece had been one of the victims of sexual assault, having spied bruises on her wrist and witnessed Evie's vicious beating when the dealers caught up with her last week, Jack asked Tiff outright but she initially denied it - though she was visibly shaken by the news.

Jack also revealed Evie had made a statement confirming she had been pressured into grooming young girls to be recruited into the gang to deliver drugs across the country or else face reprisals, making tearful Tiff realise their friendship was a front and Evie had been as much a victim as herself.

Later in the episode, Tiff quietly admitted the truth to a shellshocked Jack that she had been raped…

Will Tiff report her rape to the police?

Meanwhile, Tiffany's big sister Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and aunt Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) were on the phone to a frantic Bianca explaining her daughter's situation and trying to calm her down. With Patsy Palmer not expected to return as Tiff's errant parent, it's down to the rest of the suffering schoolgirl's family to help her recover from her ordeal.

Now Tiff has bravely spoken up to Jack about being raped, will she tell Whit and Son too? Or could she insist her uncle keep her confidence until she's ready to reveal all to anyone else? Is she going to report the assault to the police to ensure the vile gang members are brought to justice? And will the gang network be returning to the Square to confront Tiffany over her and Evie's betrayal and attempts to expose the operation?

