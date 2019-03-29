Tiff ATTACKS Sonia in dramatic EastEnders showdown - see the new pics
Can anyone save the troubled teenager?
EastEnders' Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith) resorts to stealing from her family in her bid to help Evie Steele (Sophia Capasso), leading to a violent showdown with her auntie Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy).
Since Tiff returned to the Square earlier this week having been on the run with gang member Evie, the traumatised teen has been desperate to get some money together so she and her dodgy mate can disappear and go on the run from the drug dealers who are after them.
Best friend Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) promised not to tell anyone the red head was back in town, with her family assuming she had gone back to mum Bianca's in Milton Keynes since leaving Walford a few weeks back, but sensible Bern told Tiff's sister Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and aunt Sonia she was hiding out at the Murrays' flat.
On Thursday 28 March, Tiff does the unthinkable and robs from her relations, and when Sonia catches her in the act tensions rise and there's a dramatic showdown in which Tiff lashes out and slaps her mum's sister round the face.
How lower can Tiff sink? Can anyone save her and Evie from the streets after she revealed the physical abuse they have both been subjected to?
EastEnders continues on Thursday 28 March on BBC1 at 7.30pm
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.