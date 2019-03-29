Best friend Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) promised not to tell anyone the red head was back in town, with her family assuming she had gone back to mum Bianca's in Milton Keynes since leaving Walford a few weeks back, but sensible Bern told Tiff's sister Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and aunt Sonia she was hiding out at the Murrays' flat.

On Thursday 28 March, Tiff does the unthinkable and robs from her relations, and when Sonia catches her in the act tensions rise and there's a dramatic showdown in which Tiff lashes out and slaps her mum's sister round the face.

How lower can Tiff sink? Can anyone save her and Evie from the streets after she revealed the physical abuse they have both been subjected to?

EastEnders continues on Thursday 28 March on BBC1 at 7.30pm

