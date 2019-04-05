Ross and Matt await their fate... (Picture: BBC)

But with her trial playing across the week from Monday 1 April, Ruby is nervous and fears the fact she spiked Ross's drink will be used against her. She's already afraid she'll be branded a liar over her accusation of sexual assualt at the hands of Ross and Matt last year. Will Ruby's worst fears come true?

Stacey gives evidence at Ruby's trial. (Picture: BBC)

Ruby's trial also proves a nightmare for Stacey on Tuesday 2 April when she is called to the stand to give evidence. She's still haunted by horrible memories of her own rapist Archie Mitchell, who she bumped off with a fatal blow to the head at Christmas 2009.

When Stacey comes unraveled while being questioned by the defence, will she mess things up for Ruby?

Stacey confronts Archie Mitchell, almost a decade after his death. (Picture: BBC)

Seeing how her friend has been effected, Ruby tries to help by taking Stacey to visit Archie's grave hoping it will bring her some closure.

Ruby is supported in court by her friends. (Picture: BBC)

The jury's verdict is expected on Friday 5 April. But will Ruby finally see justice served or will Matt and Ross get away with their crime?

