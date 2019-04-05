Ruby's attackers Ross and Matt found guilty in EastEnders?
It's trial week in EastEnders. What will the verdict be?
Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) took drastic action to get even with her rapist in EastEnders recently, when she lured Ross Swinden (Ossian Luke) to her flat, spiked his drink and planned to castrate him with a knife!
However, she was interrupted by bestie Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner) and her husband Martin (James Bye), who convinced Ruby to do the right thing and confront Ross and his equally sleazy mate Matt Clarkson (Mitchell Hunt) in court.
But with her trial playing across the week from Monday 1 April, Ruby is nervous and fears the fact she spiked Ross's drink will be used against her. She's already afraid she'll be branded a liar over her accusation of sexual assualt at the hands of Ross and Matt last year. Will Ruby's worst fears come true?
Ruby's trial also proves a nightmare for Stacey on Tuesday 2 April when she is called to the stand to give evidence. She's still haunted by horrible memories of her own rapist Archie Mitchell, who she bumped off with a fatal blow to the head at Christmas 2009.
When Stacey comes unraveled while being questioned by the defence, will she mess things up for Ruby?
Seeing how her friend has been effected, Ruby tries to help by taking Stacey to visit Archie's grave hoping it will bring her some closure.
The jury's verdict is expected on Friday 5 April. But will Ruby finally see justice served or will Matt and Ross get away with their crime?
