Who is Yewande Biala? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant and scientist

With the fifth series of Love Island now on air, there’s a brand new cast of contestants set to become our new summer obsessions.

Here’s everything you need to know about Yewande Biala, who’s spending her summer cracking on in Majorca

Meet Yewande Biala…

Who is Yewande coupled up with on Love Island? Yewande coupled up with Michael after the two failed to find a match in the initial coupling ceremony. But now that new boy Danny has asked her out on a date, could that all be about to change?

Age: 23

From: Dublin, Ireland

Job: Scientist

Twitter: @yewande_biala

Instagram: @yewande_biala

Yewande is a scientist and keen to prove that there are “intelligent people” on reality TV, comparing herself to last year’s Doctor Alex George and series three runner-up, Camilla Thurlow.

“Every time I say that I’m a scientist, people are shocked,” said the 23-year-old. “I think there are loads of intelligent people on reality television.”

However, her science background hasn’t helped Yawande find the formula for the perfect match. “I don’t think there is a science to finding love and if there is then I have clearly been reading the wrong books!” she joked.

It’s not all work and no play for Yewande, whose Instagram shows her partying in Dubai, Monaco and in her home town of Dublin.

“I am easy to get along with, I’m funny and caring. But I talk too much, I never stop talking and it gets me in trouble sometimes. I’m a tad dramatic and I can be lazy,” she admitted about herself.

“I am a terrible flirt but I’m such a girly girl!”

What is Yewande looking for in the villa?

Anthony Joshua is her ideal man, but scientist Yewande believes she will have chemistry with someone with good banter in the villa.

“I want someone I can hold a normal conversation with,” she said. “Someone that has good banter and someone that is easy to get along with and honest. Lookswise, I like them to be tall and athletic.”

What has Yewande been up to in the villa?

After a slow start to life in the Love Island villa, Yewande finally got herself a date with new boy Danny. It went rather well.

“I’m happy that Danny is in the villa,” she said, post-date. “He’s great company and I’m just really enjoying getting to know him. I’m really happy.”

And with Molly-Mae making eyes at Danny, Yewande appears to be ready to go to war, too.

“She says he’s her type… but everyone’s her f***ing type,” she snapped.

Molly-Mae has her eyes firmly set on Danny, but what does Yewande have to say about that?! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/LCDt3qCR3r — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 10, 2019

Love Island launches Monday 3rd June on ITV2