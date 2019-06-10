When is Wild Bill on TV? Who’s in the cast? What’s it about?

Rob Lowe stars in brand new comedy drama Wild Bill as a high-flying US cop who shakes up the Lincolnshire Police Force.

Who else is joining the Hollywood star in the cast? And when is the series expected to land?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Wild Bill on TV?

Wild Bill will begin on Wednesday 12th June at 9pm on ITV.

What is Wild Bill about?

Wild Bill revolves around US police chief Bill Hixon, an “American fish out of water” who moves to Lincolnshire in the UK with his 14-year-old daughter in an effort to escape painful memories in their recent past. The “unstoppable” Bill soon becomes chief constable of the East Lincolnshire police force.

Showrunners Jim Keeble and Dudi Appleton said: “Wild Bill gives us a chance to write about modern Britain and modern crime through unique eyes. We wrote this for Rob Lowe, for his smart-talking, anarchic, soulful voice.

“Displacing Rob in Brexit Britain and specifically in Boston, Lincolnshire allows us to tell stories that are left-field and unexpected. We wanted to write something that couldn’t take place anywhere else, or at any other time.”

Lowe has revealed that the original inspiration for the drama was former New York City Police Commissioner William Bratton who in July 2011 was approached by then Prime Minister David Cameron to become London’s Metropolitan Chief Commissioner – a move vetoed by the Home Office.

“There was a huge uproar and it didn’t happen,” said Lowe. “So that was the lightbulb that said, ‘What would it really loook like if an American came here and ran a police force?'”

Hollywood star Rob Lowe (The West Wing, Parks and Recreation) leads the cast as Bill. He also serves as executive producer on the new series.

The crime drama also features Rachael Stirling (The Bletchley Circle, Detectorists) as Lady Mary Harborough, Angela Griffin (Ordinary Lies, Brief Encounters) as local journalist Lisa Cranston, Tony Pitts (Peaky Blinders, Line Of Duty) as Crime Commissioner Keith Metcalfe and Bronwyn James (Harlots, The ABC Murders) as DC Muriel Yeardsley. Anjli Mohindra (Bodyguard, Dark Heart) also appears as Deputy Chief Constable Lydia Price, as does Vicki Pepperdine (The Windsors, The Woman In White) playing pathologist Broadbent

Who is Rob Lowe?

Lowe is an Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor who is most famous for his role as Deputy White House Communications Director Sam Seaborn in long-running US series The West Wing.

He has also starred in the American shows Parks and Recreation, Californication and Brothers & Sisters, to name a few.

As a young actor, he was part of Hollywood’s “Brat Pack” alongside Molly Ringwald and Demi Moore, thanks to his role in 80s films including The Outsiders and St Elmo’s Fire.

Of his teen idol days, he told RadioTimes.com and other press: “There’s parts of it that I actually wouldn’t wish on anybody… But when you go through an adventure where a lot of it’s good – and a lot of it isn’t so good – with perspective and time you look back on it and go, ‘Do you know what, not a lot of people get to do that.’

“That’s really what it is – it’s a journey that two or three people a decade get to go through.”

Where is Wild Bill filmed?

The show is filmed in London and Lincolnshire, the latter of which Bill describes as a “godforsaken cabbage patch” – charming!

Lowe, meanwhile, was not prepared for the low temperatures of wintery Boston, Lincolnshire. “They said, ‘It’s going to be cold.’ I said, ‘I’ve been to London into mid-December.’ They said, ‘No, no, no, no, no. Mid-December is not January and February.’ And it turns out they were right!”

The actor also explained the decision to set the drama in a county that overwhelmingly voted for Britain to exit the European Union: “Lincolnshire voted 85% to leave. You got there and you see what the people who are living there… what their priorities are and what’s important to them are very specific to there and could not be more different than what people are living with and dealing with in London.”

He added: “The reason it’s Lincolnshire is, at this moment, Lincolnshire is really struggling with issues that nowhere else in the country is and that’s why the writers picked there because in an earlier iteration Bill was in Liverpool!”

Is there a trailer for Wild Bill?

There certainly is. Here you go…

Will there be a second series of Wild Bill?

No decision has been made by ITV just yet. But Lowe joked that should the drama return, “Wild Bill will go to the Bahamas. There’s a terrible coconut theft ring that needs to be cracked and Wild Bill needs to do it!”

Wild Bill will air on ITV in June 2019