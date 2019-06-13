However, for some, the apparent incongruity of seeing the former Brat Pack star pottering about Boston was nothing in comparison to the jarring sound of Yorkshire accents in a Lincolnshire-set show...

"Why has everyone in Boston Lincs either got an Barnsley or a West Yorkshire accent? Is that the immigration they keep referring to?," one viewer posted.

"For some reason, every police person working in Lincolnshire has a broad Yorkshire accent. ?," another said on Twitter.

"Disappointing @ITV that you seem to think people of Lincolnshire have a Yorkshire accent!! Oh dear #WildBill," one fan wrote.

However, it seems that once they got used to the accents, some viewers quite enjoyed the comedy drama...

Wild Bill airs Wednesdays at 9pm on ITV