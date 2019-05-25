Love Island to ‘cast a plus-size model’ for 2019 series after calls for more diversity

Love Island series five is expected to feature “more variation” in body shape, after the previous series was criticised for its lack of diversity.

And RadioTimes.com understands that plus-size model Jada Sezer is among a number of possible contestants being considered for a place in the villa when the show launches on Monday 3rd June.

The 30-year-old is a size 16 and previously garnered attention for running the 2018 London Marathon in just her underwear and trainers.

Sezer has worked with L’Oreal Paris for their True Match make-up launch and their “All Worth It” campaign with The Princes Trust.

An insider explained, “Previous years have been criticised for a lack of [body type] diversity among contestants.

“This year producers are determined to have more variation among the Islanders.

“They want all shapes and sizes taking part – not just a stream of identikit young men and women.”

“Given the nature of the show, it’s important the contestants feel body confident as they spend so much time wearing skimpy clothes or bikinis as they sunbathe and hang out by the pool,” the source told The Mirror.

“Jada would be a perfect choice because she is passionate about body positivity – and even appeared on Good Morning Britain in her underwear before running the marathon.

“Producers have been talking at length with her and are hopeful they might feature her later in the series.”

ITV declined to comment on the rumours, but a spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: “When casting for Love Island, we always strive to reflect the age, experiences and diversity of our audience and this year is no exception with a cross section of different personalities and backgrounds in the villa.”

Love Island series 5 launches on ITV2 on Monday 3rd June