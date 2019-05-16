Who are Slovenia’s Eurovision 2019 entry Zala Kralj and Gašper Šantl?

Failing to break into the top 10 since 2001, Slovenia have yet to field a Eurovision champ. However, this year their chances look good, selecting The XX for their entry. Well, a band very like The XX. But a whole lot weirder. And who sing in Slovenian.

Here’s all you need to know about indie-dream electro duo Zala Kralj & Gašper Šantl.

Who is Slovenia’s Eurovision 2019 entry Zala Kralj & Gašper Šantl?

The duo only formed in 2017 after being introduced by mutual friends. Together they’ve released four singles and won Slovenia’s coveted zlata piščal (golden whistle) award.

The pair stormed their national selection process, winning 72.89% of the final vote.

And yes, from the look of their Instagram, they are a couple.

What is Slovenia’s Eurovision 2019 song called?

Zala Kralj & Gašper Šantl will perform Sebi (English: Oneself) at Eurovision 2019. It’s a lo-fi chill tune all about staying true to yourself.

What will Slovenia’s Eurovision 2019 song look like on stage?

Now here’s a surprise: holograms of the pair will appear on stage before both Zala and Gašper stampede on stage riding elephants, fireworks launching out of their instruments.

Just kidding: as we were expecting, there’s not a lot to their performances – according to their rehearsal video, they’ll just stand there and play. That’s it.

What are the odds of Slovenia winning Eurovision 2019?

It might surprise you, but most bookies predict Slovenia WILL qualify for the grand final. And not only that, but they’re set to finish 18th.

How did Slovenia do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?

Not great, but they still beat the United Kingdom (obviously). Their entry Hvala ne!, performed by Lea Sirk, finished 22nd out of 26.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 18th 2019