Killing Eve triumphs at Bafta Television Awards

Killing Eve has swept to victory at the Bafta Television Awards – taking home three of the most prestigious gongs including Best Drama Series.

The BBC drama, which was controversially declared eligible for the Baftas despite its initial US broadcast, triumphed against Bodyguard, Informer and Save Me in the Drama category. Fiona Shaw won the Supporting Actress award, while Villanelle star Jodie Comer delivered an emotional speech as she accepted the prize for Leading Actress.

It was also a great night for Benedict Cumberbatch, who finally won his first-ever Bafta TV Award after leaving empty-handed the previous six times he was nominated.

He won Leading Actress for his star role in Sky Atlantic mini-series Patrick Melrose, which was also recognised for Best Mini-Series, putting it in second to Killing Eve for the most number of awards – part of a strong night for Sky who claimed five prizes.

During a ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall, host Graham Norton was joined on stage by stars including Andrew Scott, Billy Monger, Bradley & Barney Walsh, Danny Dyer, David Schwimmer, Julia Stiles, Kelsey Grammer and Sir Lenny Henry to present awards for the best TV of 2018.

Ben Whishaw won the Bafta for Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Norman Scott in the BBC drama A Very English Scandal. Other stars to take home Baftas included Louis Theroux, Steve Pemberton, Jessica Hynes, and Lee Mack. Joan Bakewell was awarded a Bafta Fellowship, and the Special Award went to Nicola Shindler.

Other shows celebrating a win include Britain’s Got Talent, A League of Their Own, Succession, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, EastEnders, Killed By My Debt, and Suffragettes with Lucy Worsley.

Sports, current affairs, news and factual also received recognition, with awards for Channel 4 News’ Cambridge Analytica Uncovered, Myanmar’s Killing Fields (Dispatches), Gun No. 6, and the coverage for the 2018 World Cup Quarter Final: England v Sweden, and The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.

Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment, the only award voted for by the public, was won by Bodyguard.