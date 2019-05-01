The Big Bang Theory cast bid emotional goodbye after filming final ever episode
The stars of The Big Bang Theory have said farewell to their characters after 12 years
The cast of The Big Bang Theory have finally shot their their last-ever episode together – and it was an emotional day on set with group hugs, tributes and goodbye messages.
Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper, shared a photograph of the door to his old apartment. “Knock, knock, knock, thank you… Thank you, apartment 4A, for being a home to so many dreams come true, to so many friendships made,” he wrote.
- The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco is filming “something special” with Johnny Galecki
- Big Bang Theory writers plan to leave the show’s biggest mystery unsolved
- The date for The Big Bang Theory’s final ever episode has been confirmed
The actor added: “And thank YOU, ALL of you – yes, YOU, reading this right NOW! As we get ready to tape our final episode tonight, to walk in and out of this apartment door for the last time, it is hard to find the words to articulate what a profound experience this has been. But the words ‘love’ and ‘gratitude’ come to mind… so love and gratitude to all of you. ALL of you. Thank you.”
View this post on Instagram
knock, knock, knock, thank you… Thank you, apartment 4A, for being a home to so many dreams come true, to so many friendships made. And thank YOU, ALL of you – yes, YOU, reading this right NOW! As we get ready to tape our final episode tonight, to walk in and out of this apartment door for the last time, it is hard to find the words to articulate what a profound experience this has been. But the words “love” and “gratitude” come to mind… so love and gratitude to all of you. ALL of you. Thank you. ❤️ (oh! and happy birthday to @sanctionedjohnnygalecki and @kunalkarmanayyar – talk about good timing… may your next 12 years be as vibrant and wonderful as the last 12 years in which i’ve had the pleasure to know and work with you both 🎉)
It was also a significant day for Johnny Galecki, who has played fellow physicist Leonard Hofstadter since the very first episode. Along with a shot of the door to apartment 4B, he simply wrote: “More feelings than words can express.”
His co-star Kunal Nayyar, who plays Raj Koothrappali, shared a snap of the main cast having a group hug.
He wrote: “Thank you for your words. Thank you for your encouragement. Thank you for tuning in night in and night out. Thank you for the stories you shared about how this show made you feel. Thank you too, for the not so nice times. Thank you, for lifting us up when we were down.”
View this post on Instagram
Thank you Thank you for your words Thank you for your encouragement Thank you for tuning in night in and night out Thank you for the stories you shared about how this show made you feel Thank you too, for the not so nice times Thank you, for lifting us up when we were down Fame can feel like a cage, so Thank you for making us feel safe enough to be free. Thank you for letting me share my birthday on stage with my six best friends, And Thank you, for you, because without you- there would be no us. So this goes out to you, the fans… One last time. In love and gratitude, -Kunal
The US sitcom launched in 2007 and is about to come to an end after 12 seasons.
The final episode will air on 16th May 2019 in the US, with a UK broadcast following on E4.