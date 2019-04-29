The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco is filming “something special” with Johnny Galecki

After over 12 years on air, The Big Bang Theory is soon to air its final ever episode.

It’s been an emotional few months for the cast of the long-running science sitcom, with the show’s stars sharing tearful snaps as they prepare for the finale.

Now, Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny in the show, has teased further details on how we can expect the series to end – and it looks as if Penny and Leonard get a fitting conclusion.

Sharing a photo of the set on her Instagram page, the 33-year-old wrote, “Shooting something special with this guy,” tagging her co-star Johnny Galecki.

Leonard and Penny have been a focal point since the series debuted in 2007. The pair’s on-off relationship has often been derailed by Penny’s insecurities about her own education or Leonard’s commitment to his studies.

However, as the series has progressed, the pair have grown stronger, getting married twice during Big Bang Theory’s 12 seasons on air.

In August 2018, CBS and the sitcom’s producers at Warner Bros TV and Chuck Lorre Productions confirmed that the latest series of The Big Bang Theory was to be the show’s last – with the final episode being broadcast in the States on Thursday 16th May.

Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper, explained the “timing felt right” to bring the series to a close.

“There is no negative reason to stop doing Big Bang. It felt like we have been able to do this for so many years now, it doesn’t feel like there is anything left on the table,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“Not that we couldn’t keep doing it, but it feels like we’ve chewed all the meat off this bone. I guess at a personal level, it feels like the right time in my life.”

While details of the show’s final episode have been kept fairly sparse, director Mark Cendrowaski has hinted that it is unlikely we’ll see any of our favourites killed off.

“When we learned that this was to be the last season… writers have approached it not so much as the show is wrapping up and we’ll never see them again and the finality of it all,” he told Deadline.

“The characters will be giving the idea that their lives continue on.

“It’s not going to be an atomic bomb where things blow up and you never see anybody again.”

The Big Bang Theory airs on E4 in the UK