Camilla Thurlow and Dev Griffin pull out of Celebrity SAS during brutal episode

If you thought the celebrity version of SAS: Who Dares Wins was going to be easier because the contestants were famous, you were very much mistaken.

The celebrity Stand Up to Cancer special is proving to be every bit as brutal as the civilian version, as a further two contestants pulled out of the competition after the special forces training got too intense.

The latest episode saw Love Island star Camilla Thurlow VW (that’s voluntarily withdraw, for those not in the know) thanks to an injury she’d sustained; her exit came after she sliced her hand open during a task in the previous instalment, which saw her needing stitches.

But things got even tougher for the remaining contestants, who were then subjected to several hours of torture training.

The exercise was designed to test their resistance to interrogation, and used a series of mental and physical tortuous techniques to see whether they would crack under pressure – using techniques that not even the British Military allow.

The task proved all too much for Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin, who broke down in tears after four hours of training, during which he was held in a straining position while a series of disorientating noises were played.

After requesting to see a doctor, Griffin said, “I just can’t handle this s***, oh f*** – these f***ing noises are in my f***ing head. I can’t lose my mind after this. I just wanted to keep on going but I couldn’t.”

He then asked for his arm band to be removed, signalling a VW.

“I’m crying. I haven’t cried for 15 years about anything. But I just felt so alone. Is it over?” he said.

Speaking ahead of the broadcast, course consultant Jason Fox explained that himself and Ant Middleton were not prepared to make the show easier just because of the celebrity status of the contestants.

“We took great pleasure bringing these celebrities into our world and giving them as hard a time as we give anyone,” he said.

“There’s been no allowance made for fame or status; the celebrities have had to push themselves to the limit and reveal themselves like never before.

“We’ve learnt about each celebrity’s strengths and weaknesses, hopes and fears, and come to an understanding of who they really are.”

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins for Stand Up to Cancer continues Sundays at 9pm on Channel 4