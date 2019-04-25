See Love Island’s Laura Crane attempt the Ninja Warrior course

Accessibility Links

Could a Love Island star be the first British winner of Ninja Warrior?

Love Island: Laura Crane

Ninja Warrior has returned, with another set of brave hopefuls attempting to climb the mighty Mount Mirdoriyama in an attempt to snatch the Ninja Warrior crown.

The fifth series sees a familiar face attempt the course, as Love Island star Laura Crane swaps the rest and relaxation of the villa for the physical challenges of the obstacle course.

Professional surfer Crane, 24, looks steely as she begins the challenge, featuring commentary from Ben Shephard and Chris Kamara.

But it’s left to Rochelle Humes to cheer on Crane, as the reality star sees herself slip during the first challenge.

Speaking about her time on the show, Crane told website Bradford Zone, “It was way harder than I thought it would be.

“I always used to watch Gladiators and Ninja Warrior and think, ‘I can do that, it actually looks quite easy.’ But yeah… it wasn’t that easy.”

Laura Crane, Ninja Warrior (ITV)

Crane is not the only Islander who is giving Ninja Warrior a try, with series three star Dom Lever also set to appear on the show later in the series.

Despite over one thousand people having applied, no individual has ever made it to Ninja Warrior UK’s final stage.

While the Japanese and American versions of the game show have crowned winners, the British version has seen contestants struggle with the epic 22 metre rope climb – the equivalent of scrambling up two double-decker buses on top of one another.

Will Laura be the first to complete the challenge?

Ninja Warrior UK airs at 6:30pm on ITV

