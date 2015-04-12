The challengers are billed as a mix of "have-a-go-heroes and seasoned athletes" both of which have the potential to be good for a laugh and get the audience rooting for them, whether they do well or just fail epically.

The presenting line-up includes ITV morning hosts Ben Shephard and Rochelle Humes but it's cult hero Chris Kamara – former England footballer and occasionally hapless Sky Sports presenter – who is likely to bring the fun here. Expect some commentating gems, plus fits of helpless laughter, as the contestants come a cropper.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgC5-FhHgRQ

In Britain, Ninja Warrior is unlikely to take itself too seriously but the truth is that to stand a chance of making your way to the semi-final stages or beyond you have to be a pretty impressive athlete, which is why in the original Japanese series things can get kind of intense...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rVTHQ9H9kV4

They take it pretty seriously in America too. Well, most of the time...

Hopefully there'll be no streakers in ITV's opening show, although this guy can really move – and it's worth it for the commentary alone: "I feel like I'm his prostate doctor – and I just have him a clean bill of health!" (Don't worry, those bits have been pixellated).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tDb-U35oBFo

Let's hope Saturday night's show has been pre-recorded...

Ninja Warrior UK kicks off its eight-part run on ITV at 7pm on Saturday 11th April