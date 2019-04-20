Giles and Mary were missing from Gogglebox and viewers are worried

If you tuned into Gogglebox on Friday 19th April, you’ll have been treated to a classic catch-up/ketchup mix-up as Mary and Marina puzzled over the complexities of Netflix and on-demand TV…

But you might also have been left wondering about the omission of fan-favourites Giles and Mary, who have been mainstays of the Channel 4 series since 2015.

The couple – who are known for their taste in old-fashioned interiors – were absent from the episode, which featured the likes of Line of Duty, Britain’s Got Talent and Our Planet.

Where the hell are Mary & Giles tonight?#Gogglebox — Kiernan Donnelly (@Kiernan76924289) April 19, 2019

Giles and Mary where are they #Gogglebox — Ben Church (@ChurchieBoy1986) April 19, 2019

Some viewers were NOT happy…

Where are giles and mary tonight?!?!? Actually fumin #gogglebox — Jessie (@Jessie18014672) April 19, 2019

Where are Giles, Mary and the Siddiqui's? Come on Gogglebox, give the people what they want. #Gogglebox #makeitagoodfriday — Liz Manley (@LizManley21) April 19, 2019

Gogglebox wasn’t the same without Giles and Mary tonight 💔 — Jade 🇪🇺🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@Skellibobs) April 19, 2019

But anyone worrying they might have quit the show can rest assured. Gogglebox’s co-creator, Tania Alexander, has revealed on Twitter that the pair were actually on holiday when the episode was filmed.

On hols. Back next week 😘 — Tania Alexander (@Tanialalexander) April 19, 2019

Thank goodness for that.