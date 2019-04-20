Giles and Mary were missing from Gogglebox and viewers are worried
The fan-favourite couple were absent from the latest episode of the Channel 4 show
If you tuned into Gogglebox on Friday 19th April, you’ll have been treated to a classic catch-up/ketchup mix-up as Mary and Marina puzzled over the complexities of Netflix and on-demand TV…
But you might also have been left wondering about the omission of fan-favourites Giles and Mary, who have been mainstays of the Channel 4 series since 2015.
- The best TV shows airing in 2019
- Gogglebox’s June Bernicoff on life, love and laughter with her late husband Leon
- Listen to the RadioTimes.com Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes / subscribe on Google Podcasts
The couple – who are known for their taste in old-fashioned interiors – were absent from the episode, which featured the likes of Line of Duty, Britain’s Got Talent and Our Planet.
Where the hell are Mary & Giles tonight?#Gogglebox
— Kiernan Donnelly (@Kiernan76924289) April 19, 2019
Giles and Mary where are they #Gogglebox
— Ben Church (@ChurchieBoy1986) April 19, 2019
#GOGGLEBOX Where's Giles and Mary tho? @C4Gogglebox
— Jess_Connie (@JessBirchall27) April 19, 2019
Some viewers were NOT happy…
Where are giles and mary tonight?!?!? Actually fumin #gogglebox
— Jessie (@Jessie18014672) April 19, 2019
Where are Giles, Mary and the Siddiqui's? Come on Gogglebox, give the people what they want. #Gogglebox #makeitagoodfriday
— Liz Manley (@LizManley21) April 19, 2019
Gogglebox wasn’t the same without Giles and Mary tonight 💔
— Jade 🇪🇺🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@Skellibobs) April 19, 2019
But anyone worrying they might have quit the show can rest assured. Gogglebox’s co-creator, Tania Alexander, has revealed on Twitter that the pair were actually on holiday when the episode was filmed.
On hols. Back next week 😘
— Tania Alexander (@Tanialalexander) April 19, 2019
Thank goodness for that.