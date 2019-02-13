Who are the Golden Buzzer acts in Britain’s Got Talent 2019?

Coming back for its fifth year, the Britain’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer is set to completely change the competition for five acts.

Advertisement

As fans know, judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and presenters Ant and Dec all have one chance each to press the panel’s gold button and send an act straight through to the semi-finals.

Is a Golden Buzzer a sure sign somebody will win the contest? Not exactly: so far, not a single Golden Buzzer act has gone on to win Britain’s Got Talent. But it does massively boost their odds.

So, who are the lucky performers? Well, as the auditions haven’t yet aired, the Golden Buzzer acts are very hush hush. We do know, however, that four golden buzzers were pushed during the London auditions, and that David Walliams used his Golden Buzzer in Manchester.

🥳🎉 He did it! Day two of Auditions and @davidwalliams just pressed his Golden Buzzer, you decide if he saved the best until last! Manchester, you've really outdone yourself 🙌 #BGT #GoldenBuzzer pic.twitter.com/lUGyxdnQAU — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) February 7, 2019

Advertisement

As soon as they’re revealed, we’ll post everything you need to know about the five Golden Buzzer acts below.