Who are the Golden Buzzer acts in Britain’s Got Talent 2019?

Here are all the acts going straight through to the semi-finals – who did the judges pick?

Britain's Got Talent Auditions

Coming back for its fifth year, the Britain’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer is set to completely change the competition for five acts.

As fans know, judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and presenters Ant and Dec all have one chance each to press the panel’s gold button and send an act straight through to the semi-finals.

Is a Golden Buzzer a sure sign somebody will win the contest? Not exactly: so far, not a single Golden Buzzer act has gone on to win Britain’s Got Talent. But it does massively boost their odds.

So, who are the lucky performers? Well, as the auditions haven’t yet aired, the Golden Buzzer acts are very hush hush. We do know, however, that four golden buzzers were pushed during the London auditions, and that David Walliams used his Golden Buzzer in Manchester.

As soon as they’re revealed, we’ll post everything you need to know about the five Golden Buzzer acts below.

