Viewers had respect for Katie Piper after she faced a domestic abuse suspect in Famous and Fighting Crime

Channel 4’s Famous and Fighting Crime has impressed viewers with its first episode which followed five famous faces as they swapped the celebrity circuit for training as a voluntary police officers.

Advertisement

The programme saw the celebrities tag along with other volunteers on shift, responding to 999 calls and putting themselves in real and stressful situations.

In the first instalment of the four-part show, campaigner Katie Piper found herself in particularly harrowing circumstances when her team responded to a domestic dispute, having to confront a man who had been accused of being abusive to his partner.

The 35-year-old TV presenter – who was the victim of an acid attack in 2008, ordered by her ex-boyfriend Daniel Lynch who is serving a life sentence – won praise from viewers for how she handled the situation, with many tweeting how inspirational they found her actions.

So much respect for @KatiePiper_ such a brave women 💕 #FamousAndFightingCrime — 🌻 Rebekah Rhian 🌹 (@RebekahMorriss) February 11, 2019

@KatiePiper_ you are just such an amazing human being! From reading your book to watching #famousandfightingcrime I respect you so much ❤️❤️ @Channel4 — Sophie Crichton (@CrichtonSophie) February 11, 2019

Katie Piper is an incredibly brave strong & inspiring woman. In a world that celebrates Kardashians aim to brave, heroic & incredible like Katie 💕 #FamousAndFightingCrime — @Aoifs123 (@Aoifs123) February 11, 2019

@KatiePiper_ has been through hell and back and still standing tall godblessings to her #FamousAndFightingCrime — PhotographyR (@Choochoo98R) February 11, 2019

@KatiePiper_ has handled this man amazing well #famousandfightingcrime nothing but respect pic.twitter.com/ULAemKFCtg — Andrew Barker (@Andrew_Barker10) February 11, 2019

Elsewhere on the show, Penny Lancaster stunned viewers when she charged after a suspect who threatened to “stab her with a dirty f***ing needle.”

Appearing emotional after the confrontation, the 47-year-old said, “I didn’t like that. I was absolutely terrified.”

Piper and Lancaster were also joined by Gogglebox’s Sandi Bogle, comedian Marcus Brigstocke and Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing.

Advertisement

Famous and Fighting Crime continues Monday at 9pm on Channel 4