Westworld season 3 probably wont be on TV for a LONG time

Fans hoping to see the next series of Westworld this year might be out of luck, because it’s looking like the third series won’t be coming to TV until 2020.

Advertisement

According to the Wrap, filming on the acclaimed sci-fi drama is set to begin in March, and given the length of time needed for production and post-production of the glossy series it seems extremely unlikely that the next batch of episodes would be ready by the end of the year.

There may be some hope for a 2019 series – HBO programming chief Casey Bloys refused to rule out the possibility when he revealed the filming start point – but in many other ways, a 2020 airtime would make perfect sense. The gap between the first series (2016) and the second (2018) was pretty big – why wouldn’t the third series follow the same format?

And considering that HBO’s biggest series, Game of Thrones, is coming to its end this year (and its much-discussed spin-off only begins filming this October) wouldn’t it make sense for them to have another big show waiting in the wings for 2020?

Advertisement

Whatever the truth, it seems like fans will need to freeze all motor functions and head into analysis mode for a good while yet. Westworld season three isn’t coming anytime soon.