This actor WON’T be returning for Bodyguard series two

BBC1 struck television gold last year with Bodyguard, the ‘drama of the decade’ starring Richard Madden as David Budd, a war veteran-turned-Specialist Protection Officer.

With more red-herrings, conspiracy plots, shock deaths and nail-biting cliffhangers than you could shake a file of kompromat at, viewers were left on the edge of their seats throughout the show.

So it hardly came as a surprise when creator Jed Mercurio announced last September that he was entering into talks with the BBC about a possible second series.

Although nothing’s been confirmed yet, one key cast member has already ruled themselves out of appearing in another series.

Pippa Haywood, who played Budd’s SO15 boss Lorraine Craddock, has revealed that fans can “probably count [her] out”.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the National Television Awards, Haywood and her Bodyguard co-star Ash Tandon (who played DCI Deepak Sharma) were asked whether their characters would return for series two.

“You know what, there’s a lot of mystery around season one so there’ll be a lot of mystery around season two,” Tandon said. “Discussions are ongoing aren’t they… We’ll have to wait and see.”

However, Haywood seemed to confirm that her character, Craddock, would not be returning: “No spoilers… But I think we can probably count me out.”

Throughout series one, Mercurio kept viewers on their toes — and practically every character was a suspect following the death of Keeley Hawes’ Home Secretary, Julia Montague. In the end, it seemed that about the half the cast were implicated in the conspiracy – including Lorraine Craddock.

Craddock was revealed to be the “inside man” for crime boss Luke Aitkens, one of the masterminds behind Julia’s death.

Luke had taken offence to the Home Secretary’s proposed legislation (snappily titled RIPA 18) that would transfer powers from the police to security services — a potential blow to Luke, who had already managed to infiltrate the police. Craddock also explained the reason why Budd was assigned as Julia’s PPO in the first place: “He’d make the perfect fall guy.”

However, even if Craddock stays safely locked behind bars — and off screen — for the duration of Bodyguard series two, we’ve no doubt Mercurio will be able to think up another villain… or 20.