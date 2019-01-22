John Barrowman reveals Theresa May is a secret fan of Torchwood

Fans hoping for a revival of Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood may have just received some good news, as it turns out they have a powerful political ally.

You see, according to series star John Barrowman (who played immortal Time Agent Captain Jack Harkness in Torchwood and parent series Doctor Who) UK Prime Minister Theresa May has long been a secret fan of the sci-fi series, revealing this surprising detail to him at a Burns Night supper held at Number 10 Downing Street.

“It was a lovely evening – diverse crowd, lots of music, lots of speeches,” Barrowman told fans in a Instagram video.

“And it turns out, the Prime Minister watched Torchwood! She likes Torchwood. So, who knew?”

While it might seem odd for the UK Premier to be a fan of a defunct BBC3 sci-fi series (presumably she didn’t take too many tips from the PM in Children of Earth), Theresa May does have previous in this area, once telling Radio Times that she was a big fan of Doctor Who’s festive episodes.

“I always like to see Doctor Who on Christmas night, if possible,” she told us in 2016, with her comments inspiring then-Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi to appeal to her compassion in future political dealings.

“I hope she takes this message of kindness and tolerance and compassion to heart,” he said at the time, adding that it was “quite a surprise that she was so keen on it.”

Clearly, Theresa’s love of Whoniverse TV shows knows no bounds.