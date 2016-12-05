Sounds like she’ll be pretty happy with both The Return of Doctor Mysterio and The Witness for the Prosecution this festive season, then – finally, the BBC might be getting on the right side of the Government.

In the interview the Prime Minister also admits a fondness for Scandi dramas like Borgen and The Bridge and is quick to rebut suggestions that her viewing habits are at all suggested by any sort of PR team.

“My advisors don’t tell me what to watch on the television,” she says. “I watch what I want to watch.”

And who’d have thought that’d include the adventures of a time-travelling alien, eh?

