When is The Greatest Dancer final on TV?

Everything you need to know about the grand final of Simon Cowell’s new dance show…

The Greatest Dancer: Oti Mabuse, Matthew Morrison, Cheryl

The Greatest Dancer aims to find the best of Britain’s dance talent, with performers of all ages and dance backgrounds encouraged to dance in front of the infamous two-way mirror in a bid to impress the Dance Captains and the studio audience.

After four weeks of auditions followed by three live ‘challenge shows’, it’s the on to the grand finale.

The acts will all face the public vote for one last time, as the power is put back into the audience’s hands to choose who they want to be crowned The Greatest Dancer.

Matthew Morrison, Cheryl and Oti Mabuse in The Greatest Dancer (BBC)
Matthew Morrison, Cheryl and Oti Mabuse in The Greatest Dancer (BBC)

The winner will receive a hefty £50,000 prize fund and a chance to perform as a very special guest on Strictly Come Dancing.

When is the final of The Greatest Dancer on TV?

While it is yet to be confirmed in the schedules, The Greatest Dancer is set to run for eight weeks, meaning we should expect The Greatest Dancer final to air on BBC1 on Saturday 23rd February 2019.

It is also likely to be on at around the same time it is currently being billed to air, which is around the 8pm slot.

RadioTimes.com have contacted BBC for confirmation.

