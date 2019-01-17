When is The Great British Bake Off on TV in 2020? Who are the hosts? Who won the show in 2019?

We’ve had 10 years of Bake Off drama, with several soggy bottoms, lots of tasty bakes and a whole Baked Alaska in the bin – but there’s still plenty of baking left to be done.

Yes, the Great British Bake Off will be back later this year for round 11, which will likely see more tears, innuendos and Hollywood handshakes for a fresh batch of bakers.

The latest series also sees us bid goodbye to Sandi Toksvig, who announced in January that she would be stepping away from the show to focus on other projects.

Here’s all your questions for the new series answered…

When is The Great British Bake Off on TV in 2020?

The Great British Bake Off will return to Channel 4 in 2020, most likely in the late summer/early Autumn slot it has occupied for the past three years.

Unless there’s any huge changes in schedule, we can predict Bake Off will return to Channel 4 on Tuesday 25th August, likely in the same 8pm time slot.

For now, however, you can catch up on Bake Off series 10 on All4, or you can watch classic series of Bake Off from the good old BBC days on Netflix.

Who are the bakers in the line-up?

Love Productions/GBBO

Our bakers’ dozen will be announced in due course – and we’re likely to see the same sorts of eccentrics and characters heading into the tent.

Unfortunately, applications for Bake Off 2020 have now closed. But if you ever think you’re in with a chance in the future, read our stellar guide with hints and tips from Bake Off 2017 winner Sophie Faldo about how to nail your application.

Who will host Bake Off 2020?

Unfortunately Bake Off 2020 will look a little different from previous years, after Sandi Toksvig announced she was to quit the show.

“When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family. Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work,” she said in a statement.

“As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show. Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television.

“Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel. The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well.”

Noel Fielding, however, will be returning, but it is yet to be announced who will be joining him.

RadioTimes.com understands that Channel 4 are taking their time to find the right person to be joining them – but some names in the mix include Jo Brand, Richard Ayoade and Julian Barratt.

Who will be the judges on Bake Off 2020?

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are back to deliver savage criticism, Hollywood handshakes and complete death stares across the tent.

Who won The Great British Bake Off in 2019?

While Steph was the front-runner for the majority of the series, underdog David stunned fans by taking the top prize during the final.

He joins a growing list of amateur bakers who have conquered the famous white tent.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 in 2020