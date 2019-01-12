The Greatest Dancer: Who have Cheryl, Matthew and Oti picked for their teams?

The Greatest Dancer is the BBC’s latest foray into the talent contest genre, with the dance show looking to rival ITV’s The Voice in the Saturday night ratings war.

Advertisement

The premise of the show is simple enough: hopefuls from a number of different dance backgrounds audition in the hope of being crowned The Greatest Dancer, bagging a £50,000 prize and a coveted spot performing on Strictly Come Dancing.

At the audition stage, Dance Captains Oti Mabuse, Matthew Morrison and Cheryl are powerless. Instead it’s up to the studio audience to decide whether the dancer makes it through to the Callback stage.

With the auditions drawing to a close in a few weeks’ time, it will then be down to the Dance Captains to choose three acts each to send through to the live finals, and a chance of winning The Greatest Dancer title.

But who’s on which team? Here’s everything you need to know…

Team Oti Mabuse

As a Latin American champion, and a Strictly favourite, expect to see Oti’s team brimming with ballroom and Latin-style dancers.

The 28-year-old previously expressed an interest in all-girls Latin formation group KLA, and was keen to mentor contemporary dancer Ellie in the competition, so will we be seeing Oti lead these young dancers to victory?

Team Matthew Morrison

He may be best-known as Mr Schue from Glee, but Matthew first made a name for himself by starring in a series of Broadway productions – learning a range of different street and contemporary dances.

So far, the 40-year-old has expressed an interest in mentoring comedy street dancers Frobacks and tap dancers TJ and Hamish – but will they make it through the Callbacks?

Team Cheryl

As well as being 1/5th of Girls Aloud and a successful soloist in her own right, Cheryl has been a dancer since the age of 4, specialising in sequence dancing and training at the Royal Ballet at the tender age of nine.

Advertisement

The 35-year-old jumped up on stage with Cheryl superfan James Clifton and burst into tears at freestyle dancer Andrew, but will they make it into her final three?