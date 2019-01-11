Viewers impressed by Fiona Bruce’s ‘fiery’ Question Time debut – and by audience member ‘yellow jacket lady’

Fiona Bruce made her debut on BBC1’s debate show Question Time on Thursday, stepping into the shoes of long-time host David Dimbleby — and viewers were quick to praise the newsreader’s “outstanding” performance.

Bruce was particularly lauded for her “balanced” handling of the show’s panellists, which included MPs James Cleverly, Emily Thornberry and Jo Swinson, broadcaster Melanie Phillips, and The Mash Report host Nish Kumar.

Viewer Geoff Thomas praised Bruce’s “great job” on the night, adding that she was “always in control and didn’t allow any waffle”.

What a great job #fionabruce has just done hosting @bbcquestiontime for the first time. Always in control and didn’t allow any waffle. #bbcqt. 👏👏 — Geoff Thomas (@GeoffThomasGTF) January 10, 2019

And plenty of viewers were particularly impressed by Bruce’s “balanced” presenting style, while one went as far saying that it had been the “best Question Time in years”.

#bbcqt Fiona Bruce was brilliant Firm, balanced and probing. Best Question Time in years. — Ian Mowbray (@OnceaHead) January 11, 2019

Great job tonight Fiona – balanced,

In control and a very well managed debate. Congratulations! #bbcqt — Peter Moorhouse (@Burnley0563) January 11, 2019

“Although the legend that is David Dimbleby was missed, I thought Fiona Bruce did a top job chairing the panel on last night’s [BBC Question Time],” another viewer posted on Twitter.

Although the legend that is David Dimbleby was missed, I thought Fiona Bruce did a top job chairing the panel on last night’s #bbcqt #bbc @bbc — Hemz (@dubaiornotdubai) January 11, 2019

However, the Antiques Roadshow presenter also proved that she wouldn’t pull any punches, as Conservative deputy chairman Cleverly was left floundering after Bruce pushed him on the government’s Brexit Plan B, should Theresa May’s current plan be voted down next Tuesday.

“Does anybody have any idea what the plan B is? Literally anybody?” Bruce asked the audience.

When Cleverly claimed that his party was in control of the Brexit process, Bruce interjected to laughter from the audience: “So James, if this is being in control of the Brexit process, what does not being in control mean?”

This cringeworthy, clueless non answer from James Cleverly sums up the problem the Tories have with Brexit. pic.twitter.com/QdW93mprlH — Sarah Owen (@SarahOwen_) January 11, 2019

Bruce also pushed Labour’s Thornberry on her party’s plan for Brexit. “Look at the reaction you’re getting. People are laughing,” Bruce said, pointing at the studio audience.

“Fiona Bruce REALLY needs to bring this fire & sarcasm to the owners of antique forks. Outstanding performance,” said Sanjeev Kohli on Twitter, referring to Bruce’s other BBC hosting role on Antiques Roadshow.

Fiona Bruce REALLY needs to bring this fire & sarcasm to the owners of antique forks. Outstanding performance #bbcqt — Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) January 10, 2019

I can’t recall a more disastrous #bbcqt than currently being experienced by both James Cleverly and Emily Thornberry. They’re both being openly laughed at by the audience. Also: great chairing by Fiona Bruce. — Peter Walker (@peterwalker99) January 10, 2019

However, the new Question Time host was almost upstaged on the night by ‘yellow jacket lady’, an audience member who delivered a devastating summary of Brexit — and explained why the nation should stop “feeling sorry” for Theresa May.

So it wasn’t a dream! The very British version of the #YellowVests appeared on #BBCQT last night and she was remarkable. I’m still expecting her to be ousted as a ‘plant’ by the Daily Heil in the coming days but outstanding Madam. Bravo!pic.twitter.com/qN2u15ZqGd — jonesy (@jonesy73) January 11, 2019

Lady in yellow jacket on #BBCQT 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) January 10, 2019

“Lets hear it for the woman in the yellow jacket on [BBC Question Time],” one viewer posted on Twitter.

Lets hear it for the Woman in yellow jacket on #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/X0ki3JUAWS — Graeme 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Graeme25210383) January 10, 2019

Others even suggested that ‘yellow jacket lady’ should make a bid for Prime Minister…

Woman in the yellow jacket on #BBCQT would make a good replacement PM for @theresamay_no10 — Allison (@Allison79721704) January 11, 2019

The yellow jacket lady for #PrimeMinister Best comment on #BBCQT for years! And well done #FionaBruce but try not to cut it when a member of the audience is talking 😜 https://t.co/1fyyk6nk5J — Erick ♒️🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 (@ErickWGN16) January 11, 2019

