Fiona Bruce announced as new Question Time presenter

BBC News presenter Fiona Bruce will replace David Dimbleby as the host of Question Time, the BBC has announced.

A regular face on the News at 10 since 1999, she has also presented Antiques Roadshow for 11 years. It is understood Bruce will continue to front these other shows even after taking over Question Time when the new series returns on the 10th January 2019.

“It is an honour to be asked to take on one of the great political programmes of the BBC,” she said in a press release, “particularly at a time of such historic change for the UK and tumult at Westminster. “

She also had warm words for her predecessor, David Dimbleby, who has presented the show for 25 years.

“For many years Question Time has been presented by one of my television heroes so I am thrilled and not a little daunted to be stepping into his shoes. But it is a programme I have watched for as long as I can remember and have long wanted to be part of. I can’t wait to get started.”

Question Time, in which members of the public grill politicians, began under Robin Day in 1979. Fiona Bruce will be the first woman to present the show in its history.