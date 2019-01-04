Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Who left Dancing on Ice? Full list of eliminated celebrities

Who left Dancing on Ice? Full list of eliminated celebrities

There can only be one champion, and here we keep track of all the celebrities who have been voted off Dancing on Ice 2019

Dancing on Ice (ITV, EH)

Twelve celebrities started their Dancing on Ice journey, but one by one they’ll be whittled down…

Advertisement

Each week, the scores from judges Jason Gardiner, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be combined with the viewers’ votes and the two stars who rank at the bottom will compete in the skate-off, with one celebrity each Sunday heading home.

But while you can vote in week one, the first dance-off – and the first celebrity exit – won’t take place until week two when every star has performed. So for now, no-one’s in immediate danger…

Advertisement

Who’s still in Dancing on Ice?

Didi Conn

Saara Aalto

Wes Nelson

Gemma Collins

Richard Blackwood

James Jordan

Brian McFadden

Saira Khan

Ryan Sidebottom

Melody Thornton

Mark Little

Jane Danson

Dancing on Ice airs Sundays on ITV

Tags

All about Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice (ITV, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

AJ-Lauren

Strictly’s AJ reunites with partner Lauren Steadman after nightclub attack

Dancing on Ice line-up, ITV Pictures

When is Dancing on Ice back on TV? Which celebrities have signed up? Who are the judges? How can you get tickets?

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA - 2015/02/28: Turning on or turning off a television TV set using a control remote. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

What do you call your remote control?

TIDYING UP WITH MARIE KONDO

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix