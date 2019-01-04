Who left Dancing on Ice? Full list of eliminated celebrities
There can only be one champion, and here we keep track of all the celebrities who have been voted off Dancing on Ice 2019
Twelve celebrities started their Dancing on Ice journey, but one by one they’ll be whittled down…
Each week, the scores from judges Jason Gardiner, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be combined with the viewers’ votes and the two stars who rank at the bottom will compete in the skate-off, with one celebrity each Sunday heading home.
But while you can vote in week one, the first dance-off – and the first celebrity exit – won’t take place until week two when every star has performed. So for now, no-one’s in immediate danger…
Who’s still in Dancing on Ice?
Didi Conn
Saara Aalto
Wes Nelson
Gemma Collins
Richard Blackwood
James Jordan
Brian McFadden
Saira Khan
Ryan Sidebottom
Melody Thornton
Mark Little
Jane Danson
Dancing on Ice airs Sundays on ITV