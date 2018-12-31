Viewers spotted some VERY relatable animals in David Tennant’s Spy in the Snow wildlife doc

Christmas may be over, but BBC1 recently gifted viewers a giant present in the form of wildlife documentary Spy in the Snow.

Narrated by former Doctor Who star David Tennant, the show explored the natural wintry habitats of some cute and extremely relatable animals.

First off: a group of penguins who looked like they’d enjoyed one too many Christmas sherries.

After a few too many at the running club Christmas party… https://t.co/bGEYbe6V8j — cezcj (@cezcj) December 30, 2018

And then there were the otters that viewers learned could eat a quarter of their body weight in a single day.

An otter can eat a quarter of its weight in food each day,,, I did that Christmas day. 😳#SpyInTheSnow — Lee Partridge (@LeePartridge16) December 30, 2018

So far I’ve realised that I eat like an otter and waddle like a penguin. #SpyInTheSnow — Lee Partridge (@LeePartridge16) December 30, 2018

Audiences at home also witnessed an Adèlie Penguin break up a fight between some chicks and a giant petrel.

These little chicks have an unlikely hero 🐧#SpyInTheSnow pic.twitter.com/agITgV4ehY — BBC (@BBC) December 29, 2018

That Adèlie Penguin marched over to save those chicks and I just had a Glaswegian accent in my head playing it out. “Alright troops, don’t worry I’ll sort this bird oot.” #SpyInTheSnow pic.twitter.com/US6bdvIoA3 — Holly McCormack 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Hollz2012) December 30, 2018

There was also the sight of a polar bear trying to woo a partner with some very questionable dancing…

That female polar bear flirting was me at 3am on a dancefloor somewhere way back in the early noughties #SpyInTheSnow — DAFTCHILD (@DAFTCHILD) December 30, 2018

Seeing a female Polar Bear wooing a male Polar Bear by "sexy dancing" has to be one of the funniest and cutest bits of film I've seen #SpyInTheSnow 😍 — Peter Walker (@woolly80) December 30, 2018

…before they turned a camera into a football.

Polar bears playing football with a camera is all we need today 😍#SpyInTheSnow pic.twitter.com/PUYfN3SwEN — BBC Earth (@BBCEarth) December 30, 2018

Don’t worry if you missed all this: Spy in the Snow is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.