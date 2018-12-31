Accessibility Links

Viewers spotted some VERY relatable animals in David Tennant’s Spy in the Snow wildlife doc

The BBC1 nature special served up some tipsy penguins and football-loving polar bears

BBC

Christmas may be over, but BBC1 recently gifted viewers a giant present in the form of wildlife documentary Spy in the Snow.

Narrated by former Doctor Who star David Tennant, the show explored the natural wintry habitats of some cute and extremely relatable animals.

First off: a group of penguins who looked like they’d enjoyed one too many Christmas sherries.

And then there were the otters that viewers learned could eat a quarter of their body weight in a single day.

Audiences at home also witnessed an Adèlie Penguin break up a fight between some chicks and a giant petrel.

There was also the sight of a polar bear trying to woo a partner with some very questionable dancing…

…before they turned a camera into a football.

Don’t worry if you missed all this: Spy in the Snow is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

BBC

