The best films on TV on New Year’s Eve 2018

New Year’s Eve is a night for staying in. With overcrowded firework displays, packed nightclubs and massively overpriced drinks, there’s no better time to stay in the warm in front of the TV and enjoy a film or three. In fact, why wait for the evening, there are movies on all day…

The Croods – 10:20am BBC1

Nicholas Cage and Emma Stone delight in this prehistoric animation following a family of stay-at-home cavemen forced to explore the outside world after their cave is destroyed by a rockslide.

Big Hero 6 – 2:40pm BBC1

Disney’s endearing and entertaining Oscar-winning 2014 animation sees robotics prodigy Hiro (voiced by Ryan Potter) call his friendly robot companions Baymax and co into action to tackle a megalomaniac’s sinister plot.

Maleficent – 4:15pm BBC1

A re-imagining of the Sleeping Beauty fairytale, told from the perspective of the villain. When her childhood sweetheart betrays her in order to claim a neighbouring kingdom, Maleficent the fairy (Angelina Jolie) takes revenge by cursing the king’s newborn daughter Aurora – before realising the severity of her actions.

Home Alone – 4:50pm Film 4

The Christmas classic returns to Freeview this year as we follow the first of the adventures of the bratty Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) after his parents forget to take him on holiday with him. While Kevin initially enjoys his newfound freedom, things are quickly scuppered when two burglars decide to rob the house – leading to cartoonish hijinks.

Les Miserables – 8pm More 4

With the BBC’s ambitious drama taking the much-loved stage play and removing the music, the 2012 film edition keeps the songs intact. Hugh Jackman’s Jean Valjean is pursued relentlessly by Russell Crowe’s Javert – but the real star turn is from Anne Hathaway as Fantine, with her powerful and emotional rendition of I Dreamed a Dream.

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie – 9pm BBC1

As equally as ridiculous and as enjoyable as the television series, the big screen version follows Edina Monsoon (Jennifer Saunders) and best mate Patsy Stone (Joanna Lumley) as they carry on smoking, boozing and bingeing across London. But their A-List lifestyle soon turns sour when they accidentally knock Kate Moss off a boat into the Thames. Celeb cameos dominate this daft comedy.

The Inbetweeners Movie – 9pm E4

The world’s most middling sixth-formers are back in the first of their feature films, with Will McKenzie (Simon Bird) and co hitting Greek party town Malia before heading to university. Hoping to be more successful in boozing and pulling on holiday, the gang end up in more trouble than ever before.