First look at The Missing spin-off Baptiste

The Missing’s Julien Baptiste is returning for his own BBC1 spin-off show, starring Tchéky Karyo as the acclaimed investigator — and this time, he’s based in Amsterdam.

Last time we saw Baptiste, he was undergoing a dangerous operation to remove a brain tumour during the final scenes of The Missing series two finale.

These first-look images don’t exactly guarantee he’s recovered – we’re still not sure if Baptiste is a prequel or not – but they do show the detective taking a break in Amsterdam where his holiday is cut short, as he’s asked to assist on a missing person’s case.

The Night Manager’s Tom Hollander plays expat Edward, whose niece, believed to be working as a sex worker in Amsterdam, is missing — and Baptiste finds himself drawn into the case, as the pair team up. The series will also star Call the Midwife’s Jessica Raine.

Speaking about reprising the role, Kayro said: “Julien Baptiste is very dear to me, so I’m really excited to be following his journey to the streets of Amsterdam and seeing what dark secrets he unveils this time. No doubt he’ll continue to take great risks all in the name of justice.”

Filming took place this year in Amsterdam and Belgium, and the series is expected to air on BBC1 in 2019.

This article was originally published on 27 November 2018