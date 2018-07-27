Accessibility Links

Home
News
TV
Jessica Raine joins Tom Hollander and Tchéky Karyo in The Missing spin-off Baptiste

Jessica Raine joins Tom Hollander and Tchéky Karyo in The Missing spin-off Baptiste

The Call the Midwife star will play a character called Genevieve as Julien Baptiste heads for Holland

Jessica Raine

Jessica Raine has joined the cast of The Missing spin-off Baptiste as filming kicks off for the Amsterdam-set drama.

Advertisement

Known for her roles in Call the Midwife, The Last Post and Patrick Melrose, Raine will play a character called Genevieve.

She’ll star alongside Tom Hollander, who plays Edward, and Tchéky Karyo, who reprises his role as the insightful but stubborn investigator Julien Baptiste.

The new drama comes from The Missing creators Harry and Jack Williams. But this time, Julien and his wife Celia (Anastasia Hille) are on a visit to Amsterdam when the Chief of Police – who also happens to be Baptiste’s old girlfriend – seeks out his help to solve a very tricky case.

The French detective is “rapidly embroiled in a case that looks beyond the beautiful streets, canals and houses of Amsterdam to the seamy underworld beneath.”

The Missing series 2 – Julien Baptiste (TCHEKY KARYO) (New Pictures/BBC, JG)

Harry and Jack Williams said: “We are so pleased to welcome Jessica Raine to our brilliant cast; her talent and commitment are perfect for Genevieve and we’re really excited to see what she does with the character.”

Of course, series two of The Missing ended with Baptiste going in for surgery to remove a brain tumour that had been affecting him throughout the drama – so we’re intrigued to see what the Williams brothers will do with the character now.

Further casting has also been announced, with actors including Alec Secareanu, Clare Calbraith, Nicholas Woodeson and Talisa Garcia taking part in the spin-off series. Details of their characters have yet to be announced.

Filming is set to take place in Antwerp, Ghent, Amsterdam and Deal in Kent.

Advertisement

Baptiste will air on BBC1.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about The Missing

Jessica Raine
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 06: Tom Hollander attends the "Travesties" Cast Photo Call on March 6, 2018 at the Roundabout Theatre in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/Getty Images)

Tom Hollander joins the cast of The Missing spin-off drama Baptiste

ZERO

The Missing’s Tchéky Karyo to star with Andrea Riseborough in new Sky series ZeroZeroZero

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Getty, SL

BBC to air Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s US thriller Killing Eve

Fozzie

Viewers were divided over the Doctor Foster finale

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more