Tom Hollander joins the cast of The Missing spin-off drama Baptiste

The Night Manager and Rev star will play Edward in the BBC1 spin-off series of The Missing

Tom Hollander has joined the cast of BBC1 drama Baptiste.

The Night Manager and Rev star said he was “very excited” to be playing the character of Edward in The Missing spin-off TV series, which is due to start filming this summer and will air later this year.

Hollander said, “I am very excited to be working with [writers] Harry and Jack Williams. They are brilliant storytellers of nuance and suspense.”

Meanwhile the Williams brothers, the writers and producers behind Liar and The Missing, added: “We have wanted to work with Tom for some time and are so pleased he is going to play Edward in Baptiste. Tom’s huge range and formidable talent make him a wonderful addition to our cast.”

Tchéky Karyo is reprising his role as French investigator Julien Baptiste.

The new series will see the detective become embroiled in a case while on holiday in Amsterdam, after the Dutch capital’s chief of police – who also happens to be his ex girlfriend – seeks out his help.

In a previous statement confirming the spin-off series, Karyo said, “Julien Baptiste is very dear to me, so I’m really excited to be following his journey to the streets of Amsterdam and seeing what dark secrets he unveils this time.

“No doubt he’ll continue to take great risks all in the name of justice.”