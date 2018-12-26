Alfie is alive and he’s abducted Hayley’s baby – EastEnders airs shock twist

EastEnders fans who were under the impression that Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) had been killed off at the climax of the Christmas Day episode have been thrown a massive curveball. Scenes just shown on Boxing Day revealed that Alfie had survived being pushed down the stairs at the Slater house and it even looks as though he’s gone on the run with his and Hayley’s daughter Cherry.

In the run-up to the revelation, the Slater family were seen manoeuvring Alfie’s supposedly dead body into the living room and attempting to get their story straight about the ‘fatal’ fall. An added complication came when Jean returned home, clapped eyes on the ‘corpse’ and called the emergency services.

In a panic, Kat told the clan that they should say that Alfie merely fell after losing his balance in the midst of an argument. But just as she was starting to explain all to the police officers who’d arrived at the door, it turned out that Alfie had picked himself up from off the floor, taken Cherry from her Moses basket and scarpered.

This evening’s cliffhanger then saw Kat screaming Alfie’s name out into the night, but there was no sign of her estranged husband in the neighbourhood. Fans will now have to wait until tomorrow evening to find out whether Alfie’s whereabouts will be revealed or if Hayley will get her newborn baby back. And what will the police make of Kat’s explanation as to what went on during 2018’s tumultuous Christmas Day? Discover all when EastEnders returns on Thursday 27 December at 7.3pm.

