Just as the Dingle clan believed their nightmare was ending, a new problem has arisen in Emmerdale.

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It comes as Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards), Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) and Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle) face trial for their involvement in Ray Walters's (Joe Absolom) death.

Under control from Ray and his adoptive mother Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths), Bear was enslaved on their farm and forced to undertake exhaustive labour every day for months.

Bear was the one to eventually take Ray's life in a moment of madness, something which left him incredibly guilt-ridden. Living with Stockholm syndrome and convinced that Ray was a good man, he handed himself into the police.

Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) hoped that by proving that his dad wasn't of sound mind when he committed the crime would allow for a lesser sentence, and Walsh agreed that he was struggling so the CPS couldn't charge him while he was staying in a mental health institution.

Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt), Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) and Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle) headed to court. ITV

However, when Bear discharged himself, he was taken back into custody. This also implicated Paddy and Bear, as fearsome DS Walsh (Amanda Ryan) came to the conclusion that he couldn't have worked alone and knew that they helped him move the body.

She then surmised that Ray and Celia's operation was spearheaded by a secret business partner – none other than Bear himself, whose name was splattered across their banking documents.

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Fortunately, there was hope on the horizon when Simon "Simo" Clarke (Steven Gidwaney), another of the slaves, was found. It was hoped that he could speak in court as a last-minute witness and prove that Bear was not a partner in their cruelty.

Simo was reluctant, having put the troubling time behind him, though eventually agreed to speak up. However, in today's instalment, that had devastating consequences.

The first witness to give evidence was April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) - who was groomed by Ray into selling drugs - and she managed to stay calm and composed during her intense interrogation. She managed to sway any doubts that the prosecution might've had against Bear, and things started to look up.

Simo's (Steven Gidwaney) recollection of his time enslaved was tainted by Ray Walters's (Joe Absolom) behaviour towards Bear. ITV

However, when Simo took to the stand, he had a very different recollection. He said that Bear was favoured by Ray, that he was the only one to be given a proper bed, and was given larger portions of food and even taken to the hospital on one occasion.

Paddy looked mortified as the jury watched on, seemingly unsure of how they would interpret his words.

Is this the end of the road for Bear?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1 and from 7am on ITVX.

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