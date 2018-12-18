Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. When are The Great British Bake Off Christmas and New Year specials on TV?

When are The Great British Bake Off Christmas and New Year specials on TV?

All I want for Christmas is two Bake Off specials...

The Great Christmas Bake Off

Behold, we bring you tidings of great joy! Channel 4 have spruced up their Christmas schedule with a generous double helping of The Great British Bake Off.

Advertisement

The two episodes, split over Christmas and New Year, will feature eight former contestants in total, with plenty of fan favourite cameos to look forward to. Here’s everything you need to know…

What time are the Bake Off Christmas and New Year specials on TV?

The Great Christmas Bake Off will air at 8pm on Christmas Day on Channel 4. The Great New Year’s Bake Off will air at 7.40pm on New Year’s Day on Channel 4.

What’s going to happen in the Bake Off specials?

Each episode will see four former contestants take on a range of seasonal challenges. Last year, the fan favourites competing for the festive Star Baker title included Val Stones and cool-as-a-cucumber Selasi Gbormittah.

Joining the bakers will be judges Paul Hollywood (no doubt sporting an unseasonal tan) and Prue Leith (fingers crossed she’s wearing a Brussel sprout necklace), while Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding will be there to bring some Yuletide cheer to the tent.

Advertisement

Which contestants are competing in the Bake Off Christmas and New Year specials?

Liam Charles, Flo Atkins, Jane Beedle and Andrew Smyth will be back to bake at Christmas, while Candice Brown, Kate Henry, Tamal Ray and Steven Carter-Bailey will be battling it out on New Year’s Day.

Tags

All about The Great British Bake Off

The Great Christmas Bake Off
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Matthew Rhys plays Beth's stepfather, Billy Winters, in Death and Nightingales

Matthew Rhys on Death and Nightingales: I wanted my next part to be “completely different” from The Americans

Jamie Dornan plays Liam Ward in Death and Nightingales

Jamie Dornan on “relishing” dark characters — and why sex scenes are “never easy”

Ann Skelly as Beth and Jamie Dornan as Liam in Death and Nightingales (BBC)

Death and Nightingales on BBC2 – What’s it about, who’s in the cast and when’s it on TV?

Ep 10

Doctor Who reveals gorgeous new images and synopses for final series 11 episodes