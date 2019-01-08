Catch up with the contestants who’ll be battling it out for Star Baker on Christmas Day, below…

Liam Charles

Series: 2017

Eliminated: Week 8

More like this

From: Hackney, North London

Twitter: @LiamcBakes

Instagram: liamcbakes

Previous GBBO highlight: Liam was a huge fan favourite during his stint on Bake Off, and one of his greatest moments was being crowned Star Baker in pastry week for a recipe pioneered by his grandma Cynthia.

What he’s been up to since Bake Off: A lot. Not only has Liam been hosting Bake Off: the Professionals alongside comedian Tom Allen, he’s also released a book called Liam Charles Cheeky Treats and has his very own cooking show: Liam Bakes.

Flo Atkins

Series: 2017

Eliminated: Week 3

From: Merseyside

Twitter: @flo_atkins17

Previous GBBO highlight: Flo’s 'One in a Melon' Cake showstopper blew everyone’s mind. It was an illusion cake that looked impressively like a watermelon and it prompted Paul Hollywood to profess his love for her.

What she’s been up to since Bake Off: Besides rapping Sugarhill Gang lyrics, Flo has kept herself busy with baking lots of treats for friends and family since she left the show.

Jane Beedle

Channel 4

Series: 2016

Eliminated: Week 10 (Runner-up)

From: Kent

Twitter: @Janebbakes

Instagram: janebbakes

Previous GBBO highlight: Jane won Star Baker on her very first week in the tent thanks to her show-stopping mirror glazed cake, and she told Radio Times that was her biggest high of the series.

What she’s been up to since Bake Off: The finalist is one of the former contestants who does Bake with a Legend – a workshop that offers cooking experiences with “the nation’s favourite bakers”. And she was thrilled to reunite with her old pal Andrew Smyth for this year's special…

Andrew Smyth

Series: 2016

Eliminated: Week 10 (Runner-up)

From: Northern Ireland

Twitter: @cakesmyth

Instagram: cakesmyth

Previous GBBO highlight: When he made a basket out of bread and then wore it on his head as a helmet.

What he’s been up to since Bake Off: Andrew has been dividing his time between Aerospace research and baking. He has toured his live “bakineering” show around the UK and baked a rotating jet engine cake for Prince William. As you do.

Advertisement

The Great Christmas Bake Off will air at 8pm on Christmas Day on Channel 4