When are The Great British Bake Off Christmas and New Year specials on TV?
All I want for Christmas is two Bake Off specials...
Behold, we bring you tidings of great joy! Channel 4 have spruced up their Christmas schedule with a generous double helping of The Great British Bake Off.
The two episodes, split over Christmas and New Year, will feature eight former contestants in total, with plenty of fan favourite cameos to look forward to.
- Strictly Come Dancing Christmas line-up REVEALED
- The best TV shows to watch on Netflix this Christmas
- Best Christmas songs for the festive season
Here's everything you need to know...
What time are the Bake Off Christmas and New Year specials on TV?
The Great Christmas Bake Off will air at 8pm on Christmas Day on Channel 4. The Great New Year's Bake Off will air at 7.40pm on New Year's Day on Channel 4.
What's going to happen in the Bake Off specials?
Each episode will see four former contestants take on a range of seasonal challenges. Last year, the fan favourites competing for the festive Star Baker title included Val Stones and cool-as-a-cucumber Selasi Gbormittah.
More like this
Joining the bakers will be judges Paul Hollywood (no doubt sporting an unseasonal tan) and Prue Leith (fingers crossed she's wearing a Brussel sprout necklace), while Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding will be there to bring some Yuletide cheer to the tent.
Which contestants are competing in the Bake Off Christmas and New Year specials?
Liam Charles, Flo Atkins, Jane Beedle and Andrew Smyth will be back to bake at Christmas, while Candice Brown, Kate Henry, Tamal Ray and Steven Carter-Bailey will be battling it out on New Year's Day.