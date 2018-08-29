First up, did we mention Bake Off is back?!

Prue wore an inexplicable necklace...

Karen became an instant cult figure after finishing her first bake early and sitting down to watch the others while scoffing a packet of crisps...

French baker Manon came third in the technical challenge, proving you don't need to have heard of Wagon Wheels to make them...

Dan's biscuit selfie (yes, that's a thing now) saw him holding his new baby. Paul Hollywood thought it looked like a "massive prawn", but this being Bake Off others weren't so sure...

Some went with it though...

As far as the judges were concerned, Terry turned a bad day in the kitchen around with his selfie. But while some viewers agreed it was a work of art, others are still recovering from the trauma...

We couldn't agree more.

Bake Off is back, and if you missed the first episode – or just can't remember everything that happened in that whirlwind of bakers, biscuits and questionable babies – grab a cup of tea and allow us to appraise you of the main talking points...

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4