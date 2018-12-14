Doctor Who’s Chris Chibnall reveals the story behind Jodie Whittaker’s New Year’s Day scarf

When the promotional images for Doctor Who’s New Year’s Day special were first released, Whovians went crazy on one particular element of Jodie Whittaker’s festive get-up: her rainbow scarf.

Now showrunner Chris Chibnall has explained that the inspiration behind the Tom Baker-style garment came about almost by accident.

nice scarf there Doctor pic.twitter.com/3w6476v9mz — vinusoma (@vinusoma) November 27, 2018

Chibnall revealed that Claire Pritchard, the series’ make-up designer, had bought the scarf for her husband, Doctor Who’s production designer Arwel Wyn Jones.

“[Arwel] wore it around the production. Ray Holman [the costume designer] saw it and thought it would be perfect for Jodie’s Doctor. Ray showed it to Jodie, who loved it, and he saved it for the Special,” Chibnall explained in an interview with Doctor Who magazine.

And of course, Whittaker’s Time Lord isn’t ever one to shy away from bold costume choices. “This Doctor is never afraid to accessorise, be it bum bag or scarf,” said Chibnall.

“When we meet the gang at the beginning of the special, they’ve been off on their travels. The Doctor’s obviously picked up a scarf on the way,” he added.

Chibnall also alluded to the Tom Baker connection: “We all think it suits her…and it’s always nice to see the Doctor rocking a scarf.”

