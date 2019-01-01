Presented with a picture of Jodie Whittaker standing in front of a fireworks display, Whovians are rejoicing about a new addition to The Doctor’s outfit: a multi-coloured scarf, one seemingly straight out the wardrobe of Tom Baker’s Doctor.

And the scarf has gained approval with one area of the fandom in particular…

The photo was also released with a few new details about the special, which we now know will see The Doctor, Ryan, Graham and Yaz returning home to battle a “terrifying evil” from “the centuries of Earth’s history”.

Not only is this intriguing, but confirms that all companions will survive the current series.

And if you needed any more convincing, the BBC has also unveiled a preview picture of the episode, which sees the gang examining some bones.

We would say that's an ominous sign for the episode to come, but ultimately it's just given us another angle of that scarf in its full glory.

This article was originally published on 27 November 2018

