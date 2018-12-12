BBC News to broadcast Theresa May no confidence vote special in change to BBC1 listings

The BBC will broadcast a special news update reacting to the result of Theresa May’s vote of no confidence.

Advertisement

In a change to the BBC1 schedules, BBC News will air a special programme reacting to the vote on the Prime Minister’s future.

Conservative MPs are set to vote between 6pm and 8pm in a secret ballot on Wednesday 12th December.

According to head of newsgathering at the BBC Jonathan Munro, BBC1 will broadcast a special programme from 7.30pm titled May Leadership Challenge.

The programme will include the “result and reaction” to the confidence vote, Munro added on Twitter.

The One Show is expected to finish early to make way for the BBC News special. However, with the result of the ballot expected to emerge after 8pm, further changes to the BBC1 schedules could occur.

There will be a @BBCNews special on @BBCOne tonight at 7.30 – May Leadership Challenge. Result and reaction to confidence vote. — Jonathan Munro (@jonathancmunro) December 12, 2018

Currently at 8pm BBC1 is set to broadcast Christmas Shop Well for Less? followed by The Apprentice at 9pm. Check RadioTimes.com for full listings.

May has vowed to fight the no confidence vote and see off the leadership challenge.

May needs to secure 158 votes to win. If she does succeed, she will stay on as Conservative leader and cannot be challenged for another year. If she loses, a Conservative leadership contest would be held.

The BBC has been reacting to the challenge to May’s leadership throughout the day.

BBC Radio 4’s Today programme featured an extended broadcast past 9am after the 1922 Committee – the organisation representing all backbench Conservative MPs – confirmed the vote of confidence would take place.

May delivered a speech outside 10 Downing Street reacting to the news, saying that a change in leader would “put our country’s future at risk and create uncertainty when we can least afford it”.

BBC2’s Victoria Derbyshire programme meanwhile featured an awkward exchange between two rival Conservative MPs, in which no confidence supporter Andrew Bridgen walked off rather than staying to listen to his colleague James Cleverly.

.@vicderbyshire: "I gather you don't necessary want to talk to each other" Andrew Bridgen MP: "…I'll go" Tory backbencher who supports no confidence vote walks off TV set as colleague, James Cleverly, puts case for supporting Theresa May Updates: https://t.co/aiJQkfNxO5 pic.twitter.com/uY03QPVHUR — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) December 12, 2018

Advertisement

The BBC News no confidence vote special is set to be broadcast at 7.30pm on BBC1, replacing The One Show.