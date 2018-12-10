Sadly not.

Instead Whittaker was attending Downing Street as one of the special guests at the annual children's Christmas party held by charity the Starlight Children's Foundation.

Jodie Whittaker attends a Children's Christmas Party at 11 Downing Street in aid of the Starlight Children's Foundation (Getty)

As Prime Minister Theresa May fought the latest Brexit crisis next door, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond hosted the Christmas event at 11 Downing Street, with guests including Doctor Who star Whittaker, EastEnders actor Martin Kemp and singer Beverley Knight.

Starlight Children's Foundation is a charity that helps children living with a serious illness.

(Getty)

While the Doctor won't be around to fix Brexit, she at least will be making sure 2019 starts with a bang with the Doctor Who New Year's Day special.

The BBC recently confirmed that series 12 will be pushed back to 2020, meaning there will be no full series of Doctor Who in 2019. Just when everyone needed something to smile about as Brexit deadline day approaches...

The Doctor Who New Year’s Day special airs on Tuesday 1st January 2019 at 7pm