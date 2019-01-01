Check out the first trailer for the Doctor Who New Year's Day special below.

Full of time-spanning battles, exciting action and the DNA of the most evil creature in the world, it's suitably exciting stuff. And could the name of the creature the Doctor is so reluctant to name be...Dalek???

For now, all we have to do is keep our patience over the next few weeks until the episode arrives in 2019...

More like this

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Tuesday 1 January 2019 at 7pm

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 9 December 2018