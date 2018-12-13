The BBC has confirmed rumours that Doctor Who series 12 won't be airing until “early” 2020, meaning Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor won’t be returning for a full series for a full year.

The good news is that Bradley Walsh (Graham), Mandip Gill (Yasmin) and Tosin Cole (Ryan) will all be returning in future episodes.

The bad news is that many fans were disappointed to find out about another extended break.

Other fans, however, understood the delay, saying it was only slightly more time to wait than the expected nine months.

And many saw this as a necessary break to maintain the quality of the show...

And some even suggested that the delay was needed to create some better monsters and stories...

However, despite the wait there is still one more episode to come: the New Year's Day special, an episode we now know will be called Resolution.

Let's just hope enough happens to keep us guessing for the next 12 months....

The Doctor Who New Year’s Day special airs on Tuesday 1 January 2019 at 7pm

This article was originally published on 10 December 2018