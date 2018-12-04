When is Zog on TV this Christmas?

The team behind The Highway Rat, Stick Man and The Gruffalo are back with another animated festive treat this Christmas. The BBC’s Zog is a feminist tale filled with dragons, unconventional princesses — and a star-studded voice cast including Sir Lenny Henry and Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show.

What time is Zog on TV?

Zog is due to air on BBC1 on Christmas Day (Tuesday 25th December) at 4.50pm.

What’s it about?

Based on Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s much-loved children’s story, the plot follows a dragon who befriends a princess called Pearl — who’d really much prefer to be a doctor. Magic Light Pictures, the multi Oscar-nominated production company, is behind the animations.

Asked if it was a feminist story, BBC director of content Charlotte Moore told RadioTimes.com: “Absolutely it is a feminist story.”

And speaking at the screening, Julia Donaldson said: “I have received lots of letters from parents of girls saying it had a strong feminist message but I admit I didn’t write it with that in mind. Nowadays most children’s books girls are quite feisty.”

The original plot has also been expanded, with one scene showing Princess Pearl in a sewing lesson — and using the time to practise surgery on her teddy bear.

Who’s in the Zog voice cast?

Sir Lenny Henry (above) is the film’s narrator, while Kit Harington — best known as Game of Thrones’ brooding hero Jon Snow — plays a knight, Sir Gadabout.

Patsy Ferran (Jamestown) is Princess Pearl, while W1A star Hugh Skinner plays Zog and Tracey Ullman is Madame Dragon, Zog’s teacher.